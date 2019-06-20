Breaking News
UPDATE: Bastrop officers cleared in officer-involved shooting death of Thomas Johnson

Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, June 20th

Fish Game Forecast

by: Reid Lybarger

Posted: / Updated:
Fishgame_1561017905184.JPG

(6/20/19)

Morning: Low to Mid 70s

Afternoon: Low 90s

Winds: W 8-12 

Rain: 30%

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story