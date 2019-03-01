Fish Game Forecast

Fish & Game Forecast- Friday, March 1st

Fish & Game Forecast- Friday, March 1st

By:

Posted: Mar 01, 2019 03:37 AM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2019 03:37 AM CST

WEST MONROE, La. - (3/1/2019)

Morning: Mid 40's

Afternoon: Lower 60's

Winds: NE 5-10

Rain: 20%

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News