Fish & Game Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued another warning about a scam that demands money from victims who are told that they will otherwise face jail time.

According to a post on the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a Caddo deputy was contacted Tuesday afternoon by a woman who said she had just given $1,500 to a man who called her and said she had a warrant for missing jury duty.