Richwood, LA. (KTVE/KARD)-- It was a beautiful day in Richwood where people didn't just celebrate Father's Day, but also peace and joy in the community.

"We're trying to create something positive to keep here in Richwood. Bring it back to Richwood. What you see is what you get, something nice in the Town of Richwood," Tyrone Dickens, K9 event organizer, said.