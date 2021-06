WEST MONROE, LA – June 23rd, 2021

Lows this morning are in the mid 60s with clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures are expected to rise more today than yesterday with highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures will cool down overnight to the lower 70s.

Chances of rain remain around 10% with small probabilities of isolated showers.

AM Minor: 4:14

AM Major: —–

PM Minor: 7:06

PM Major: 11:06