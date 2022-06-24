MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – If you had $8 in your pocket right now, what would you do with it? That answer came very easy to 7-year-old Jarrett Allen, it was to help the homeless.

Unfortunately, that day never came for Jarrett who passed away in June of 2021. His mom Emily now keeps Jarrett’s care for the homeless alive with Project 8.

“Myself, Ashley and our kids gathered in our living room and made 25 blessing bags and it has sprouted.” Allen said during the first annual Jarrett Allen Memorial Golf Tournament at Frenchman’s Bend Golf Club in Monroe.

What started as 25 bags has now grown into 100 a month, and now the first annual Project 8 Jarrett Allen Memorial Golf Tournament.

The tournament’s founder and Jarrett’s grandfather Phillip Odom is shocked at the turnout for year one of the tournament.

“The amazement at the number of players, we have almost 150 players. That’s just remarkable for the first time, just want to continue the number of players and maybe one day make it a two-day event but the main thing is for more donations that will fund Project 8,” said Odom during his round of golf on Friday.

To donate, head over to the Project 8 website and click the donation tab in the top right corner of the screen.