Father of ULM’s Terry Bowden, coaching legend, Bobby Bowden, passes away at 91

The world of college football, and American sports has lost an icon. Legendary, Florida State Head Football Coach, Bobby Bowden, passed away in his Tallahassee home, at the age of 91.

During Sun Belt Media Day, we reported that Bowden was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

At the Division I level, Bowden ranked third, in all-time victories, as a coach, with 377 wins. Grambling icon Eddie Robinson sits at second, with 408 victories.

During Terry Bowden’s introductory press conference, last December, the coaching legend visited ULM’s campus.

