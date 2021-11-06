Farmerville to host Battle Of The Ages basketball tournament this weekend

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Farmerville is hosting a one day basketball tournament this weekend with an appearance from two North Louisiana Legends, Antonio “Tiger” Meeking, and Bobby Joe “Get Buckets” Douglas.

The tournament takes place at the Farmerville Recreation Center at 116 Cox Ferry Road on Sunday November 7 and will run from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The age groups represented include 10-13, 14-17 and 18+ and the tournament will consist of single elimination games among the different age groups.

Tiger Meeking is a Union Parish native who played at Louisiana Tech before spending time playing in the NBA G-League, as well as for various overseas teams.

Bobby Joe Douglas is an LHSAA Hall of Famer and is known as one of the most prolific scorers in LHSAA history after averaging an astonishing 54 points a game during his senior year at Marion High School in 1980.