Fantasy sports betting edges closer to reality in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to the taxing rate for fantasy sports betting.

That edges the state closer to starting the competitions for online cash prizes in the 47 parishes where voters agreed to legalize the activity.

The measure by Republican Rep. John Stefanski imposes an 8% tax on the activity, with the dollars generated earmarked for early childhood education programs.

The House voted 82-11 for the tax bill in the ongoing special legislative session, and the Senate sent it to the governor with a 36-0 vote Tuesday.

Legislative action should allow the betting to begin soon, when the Louisiana Gaming Control Board starts licensing operators of fantasy sports contests.

