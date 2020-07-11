Fanonnel Selected to Compete in 120th U.S. Amateur Championship

MONROE, La. (07-11-2020)-– ULM golfers Guillaume Fanonnel, who posted a school-record 70.83 scoring average in 2019-20, will compete in the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship, scheduled for Aug. 10-16 at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

As previously announced, the field for the 120th U.S. Amateur will be comprised entirely of exempt players due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to align with health and safety guidelines, the United States Golf Association also announced the reduction in field size for the championship. The U.S. Amateur, traditionally held with 312 competitors, will be played with 264.

“It’s a great honor for G to be selected to participate in the U.S. Amateur,” ULM Director of Golf Tim Baldwin said. “It’s a great opportunity for him to shine.”

“I’m really thankful to have the chance of playing in a competition like the U.S. Amateur,” Fanonnel said. “It’s the best amateur tournament in the world, and it’s exciting to be a part of it. I’m going to prepare as well as I can and just enjoy the opportunity of playing out there.”

In 2020, Fanonnel was named to the Division I PING All-Central Region team as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He was one of only three players from the Sun Belt Conference to be honored across six regions, joining Coastal Carolina’s Zack Taylor (All-East) and Troy’s Connor Futrell (All-Southeast).

In addition, Fanonnel was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Men’s Golf First Team for the second consecutive year.

A native of Lyon, France, Fanonnel finished the shortened 2020 spring season ranked No. 74 among NCAA Division I players, according to Golfstat, and posted an 8-4 record against opponents rated from No. 51-100.

He led the team in scoring average (70.83), subpar holes/single round (7), fairways hit (.659), birdie conversion (.296) and greens in regulation (.741). His three eagles tied for the team lead and his 71 birdies ranked second. The 6-foot-3 Fanonnel shot par or better in 13 of 18 rounds, including five in the 60s. He posted two Top 5 finishes in 2019-20, including second at the UTSA/Lone Star Invitational (8-under 208) and fifth at David Toms Intercollegiate (11-under 205). Fanonnel was selected Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Week for his runner-up performance at the UTSA/Long Star Invitational last September.

His 72.50 career scoring average is the lowest in ULM golf history. He has shot par or better in 50 of 94 career rounds.

Fanonnel, who earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from ULM in May 2020, was named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar for the second year in a row.

Last month, Fanonnel announced his decision to return to ULM for the 2020-21 season after receiving the COVID-19 season of competition waiver.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.