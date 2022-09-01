It’s no secret that Louisiana Tech is considered the underdog, when meeting Missouri, Thursday at 7:00 in Columbia, Mo.

But, don’t call it a mis-match. The Bulldogs feature 17 returning starters, including eight out of 11 coming back from 2021.

Entering this week’s contest with the Tigers, veteran defensive back BeeJay Williamson was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist.

Former TCU and Georgia quarterback, Matt Downing, is eager to return to a place he once played in 2018, while with UGA.

“I was there, able to experience it in that stadium, ” says Downing. ” … Being in those environments like Georgia and TCU, going on the road to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and in big stadiums like that, definitely helps being there.”

“For me, I just look at every game the same, ” says Williamson. “I don’t really see SEC, Conference USA. It’s all the same to me. Same platform. I just do my thing. It’s the same every game.”