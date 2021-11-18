Epps native Alexus Holt leads trio of Lady Tigers past Northwestern State, 68-60

By: Curtis Ford/Grambling Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | Three Grambling State University women’s basketball players scored in double-figures as the Lady Tigers defeated Northwestern State, 68-60, on Wednesday evening at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Alexus Holt registered consecutive 20-point games, pacing the Lady Tigers with a game-high 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Justice Coleman contributed 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with five assists, four rebounds and one steal. Colbi Maples poured in 11 points with three steals, three assists and two boards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– Holt got Grambling State (2-0) started on the right foot, drilling a 3-pointer for the first bucket of the contest

– After NSU (2-1) tied the game at 5-5 with 7:34 left in the first period, GSU went on 13-6 run to claim an 18-11 lead heading into the second stanza

– Northwestern State opened the second period on an 11-4 run, capped by a mid-range jumper by Candice Parramore .

– However, the Lady Tigers once again seized control, working their way to 34-29 lead at the half.

– Grambling State, which led for the majority of the contest, fell behind for the first time when Josie Fleischmann connected from behind the arc giving NSU a 41-40 lead with 4:01 left in the third.

– Jasmine Forte scored on a layup with 1:24 left to play in the third frame, handing the Lady Tigers a 46-45 lead to begin the fourth quarter.

– Early in the fourth period, both teams traded buckets.

– However, Leah Morrow put Grambling State up for good after driving to bucket, fighting through a foul and sinking a layup.

– Morrow hit the ensuing free throw to give the Lady Tigers a 57-54 advantage with 3:53 left to play.

– GSU outscored the Lady Demons 14-6 down the final stretch, sealing the 68-60 victory

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

– The Lady Tigers shot 45.3 percent from the field (24-of-53)

– The Lady Demons went 21-of-63 on field goal attempts (33.3 percent)

– GSU connected on 5-of-18 attempts from three-point range (27.8percent), while NSU went 5-of-24 from behind the arc (20.8 percent)

– The Lady Tigers went 15-for-20 on free throws (75 percent)

– The Demons sank 13-of-16 from the charity stripe (81.3 percent)

– Grambling State held a 44-34 advantage in rebounds

– GSU scored 16 points off of 15 NSU turnovers

– Northwestern State forced 20 turnovers leading to 20 points

– Grambling State dominated the paint, outscoring Northwestern State 34-18.

– The Lady Tigers also held a 19-3 margin on bench points

– Holt racked up a game-high six steals

UP NEXT

Grambling State travels to Gainesville, Fla. for a non-conference game versus the Florida at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Friday. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network +.