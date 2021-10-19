El Dorado, winners of three straight, hope to give Sylvan Hills first 6A Conference loss

El Dorado (5-2) football remains red hot. The Wildcats are on a three-game winning streak heading into this Friday.

Steven Jones’ team will travel to play 6A East Conference foe Sylvan Hills (7-1). El Dorado scored 70 in a win over Pine Bluff, three weeks ago. Since then, they’ve only scored 40 and 36 respectively.

The ‘Cats are also 3-1 in Conference play, and hope to hand Sylvan Hills (5-0, 6A East Conference) their first loss in league play.

“Offensively, we’re staying tempo, ” says El Dorado quarterback Sharmon Rester. “We’re noticing teams are starting to play both sides, like getting experience as far as players. So, we’re taking advantage of that. We’re just going tempo, trying to go as fast as possible.”

“Defensively, our mindset has changed now, ” says El Dorado cornerback Mario Ganter, Jr. “We want shutouts every single time. Defensive line, be aggressive, get into the gaps. Linebackers be hard hitters, corners and safeties do your job, no passes.”

El Dorado travels to play Sylvan Hills, Friday at 7:00.