El Dorado hopes to turn their season around. Coming into Friday’s match with Sheridan, they’re 1-4.

The Wildcats have faced tough opposition.

Their last two defeats have come at the hands of Greenwood and Lake Hamilton.

The Bulldogs have averaged 45 points per game, this season. While, the Wolves have had at least six scores per week. Both of those teams are still undefeated.

El Dorado head coach Steven Jones spoke with NBC 10 Sports, about the tough schedule in 2019.