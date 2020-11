NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 2, 2020 – The National Football League today announced, in partnership with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA), Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) , and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), it will host the inaugural Madden NFL 21 x HBCU Tournament. The tournament is designed to connect HBCU communities and encourage competition among the most talented Madden NFL 21 players. Tournament participation is open to all registered students at SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA institutions.

Registered players will participate in a single elimination qualifier tournament for their school's conference with the top four from each conference – a total of 16 players –advancing to the NFL Madden x HBCU Showcase Super Bowl week. This inaugural tournament is just one of several programs the NFL has implemented to recognize and strengthen its relationships with HBCUs across the country.