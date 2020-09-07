El Dorado, Arkansas/Collinston, Louisiana native, baseball legend Lou Brock passes away

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee, Lou Brock, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Brock played professional baseball from 1961-79. During that time, the two-time World Series champion played for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

The six-time All-Star was born in El Dorado, Arkansas in 1939. Brock and his family eventually moved to Collinston, Louisiana at the age of two.

Brock attended high school in Mer Rouge, and later played baseball for Southern University. After his collegiate days, the Cubs signed Brock as an amateur free agent.

In 1964, Brock was traded from the Cubs to the Cardinals. While in St. Louis, he won a pair of World Series titles.

In 1977, Brock became the league’s stolen base leader, after surpassing Ty Cobb. In 1979, he became the 14th player in Major League history to reach for 3,000 hits.