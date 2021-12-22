Eight local high school football coaches honored with ‘All-District’ awards

Just over two weeks after champions were crowned in the world of Louisiana high school football, awards are still being handed out.

Up to eight local prep football coaches were given ‘All-District’ honors. Two of the eight, Lee Doty and Richard Casey, both won state championships for their respective schools (Sterlington and Homer).

Coaches honored:

2-5A: Todd Garvin (Ouachita)

2-4A: Jeff Tannehill (Neville)

2-3A: Lee Doty (Sterlington)

3-3A: Jay Roark (Jena)

1-2A: Tommy Tharp (D’Arbonne Woods)

2-2A: Toriano Wells (General Trass)

1-1A: Richard Casey (Homer)

1-2A: Matt Middleton (Cedar Creek)