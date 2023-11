El Dorado (Ar./Ark.) — THREE EL DORADO SENIORS SIGNED TO PLAY BALL AT THE COLLEGE LEVEL.

ALL THREE YOUNG MEN ARE GRADUATING FROM EL DORADO HIGH SCHOOL IN 2024.

THEY ARE READY FOR THE LAST YEAR AS A WILDCAT AS THEY MENTOR THE YOUGER MEMBERS OF THE TEAM.

THEY WILL SAM YORK WILL BE PLAYING FOR HILL COLLEGE, HOLDEN LOWERY IS HEADED

TO THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO AND JONAH DAVIS WILL BE STAYING IN EL DORADO AND PLAYING FOR SOUTH ARK.