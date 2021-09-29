‘Dream’ Come True: Weston High School’s baseball team to play in Iowa’s Field of Dreams in 2022

You could say it’s a dream come true for Weston High School! Next year the Wolves’ baseball team will play an actual game at the Field of Dreams in Iowa.

The ballpark located in Dyersville, hosted a 2021 MLB regular season game between the White Sox and Yankees.

The venue was made famous in the 1989 movie, ‘Field of Dreams’ starring Kevin Costner.

Weston will play Grace Christian (Alexandria) in the iconic stadium, in late April 2022.

First-year Weston Head Baseball Coach, Joey Kemp was invited to play at the Field of Dreams by Warriors coach, Josh Brown.

“…To be able to go play someplace iconic, for the movie and the guys being able to play there. The story behind it all of that is huge for us, our school and our community, ” says Kemp.

“Crazy, I didn’t really believe it at first, ” says Weston shortstop, Caleb Waters. “And, once they explained it to us, I believed it. I was very excited.”

“This is insane, ” says Weston catcher, Davis Toler. “I never would’ve thought this would happen. It’s unreal.”

“It’s a big accomplishment for us, ” says Weston pitcher, Caden Shirley. “I mean, we’ve all worked really hard for what we’ve earned.”

“I was excited as I could ever be, ” says Landon Roberts. “It’s a dream come true.”