Dozens of area’s best track and field athletes prepare for ultimate trip this weekend

Northeast Louisiana will once again be represented on a national stage. The Monroe-West Monroe based, “Ultimate Performance” track and field AAU team will have a weekend to remember.

Each member will participate in the AAU Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas. Thousands of the top athletes from across the country will compete in various events.

Several members of the team were spotted getting last minute work in at Fitzhugh Field, on the campus of Ouachita Christian High School.

The team is led by veteran track and field coach, Mike McDaniel, who has sent dozens of athletes to college in his coaching career.