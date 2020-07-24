Down to the elite eight in the 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational at Bayou DeSiard

Friday marked Day Three of the 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational at Bayou DeSiard.

The field of players are whittling down, as the tournament enters match play.

Eight different golfers are now divided up into two separate brackets. Click here to view the updated results.

Saturday’s action begins at 8:00 in the morning.

Michael Johnson, official scorer of the Cottonstates Invitational, expects a fun finish,

“It’s been an incredible week, ” says Johnson. “We’re getting down to the final eight. Every shot is looked at and studies. They’re grinding right now.”