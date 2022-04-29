NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints hope they have added two starters to their 2022 roster.

In the first round of the NFL draft, New Orleans was busy. The Saints trade up in the first round to pick 11 to secure Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

To get Olave, the Saints sent pick 16, a third-round pick (#98), and a fourth-round pick (#120) to the Washington Commanders.

Olave had 65 receptions in 2021, 13 for touchdowns. He spoke with local media Thursday night minutes after he was selected.

Eight picks later, the Saints selected massive Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning. Penning could be the replacement for Terron Armstead at left tackle. Armstead signed as unrestricted free agent with the Miami Dolphins.

Penning has a nasty streak. He had 34 penalties in 31 games.

The Saints currently have selections in the 2nd, 5th, and 6th rounds.

You can watch the NFL draft live on WGNO, with the second and third rounds live Friday at 6:00 pm. The fourth through seven rounds will air live on WGNO and ABC Saturday, beginning at 11:00 am.