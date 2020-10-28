Coronavirus Information

Dodgers win first World Series title since 1988, defeats Rays 3-1

Sports
The Dodgers have finally overcome the disappointments of years’ past. The team wins their first World Series title since 1988, after defeating the Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The victory wraps up a 60-game shortened season, thanks to COVID-19.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Randy Arozarena hit a solo home run. Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell threw 5 1/3 innings, while only giving up two hits and no runs.

In the sixth inning, Tampa Bay manager, Kevin Cash, took Snell out of the game – a decision that will be talked about for a long time.

After Snell was ousted, the Los Angeles would take the lead. Mookie Betts added a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to seal the deal.

Victor Gonzalez was credited with the win, while Nick Anderson was tagged with the loss.

