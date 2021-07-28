Do you remember the 17th day of November? West Monroe and Alabama alum, Luther Davis, recalls the moment the Warhawks left Tuscaloosa with a win

“I try to forget that day. I try to forget it. I try to forget that day a lot, ” says Luther Davis.

West Monroe alum, Luther Davis, tries to. ULM fans won’t. November 17, 2007, ULM upset Alabama, 21-14. It was the last time Nick Saban lost to an unranked team. This week, the 5,000 day mark has been surpassed since that forgettable day, for some.

5000 days ago….Alabama and Nick Saban lose to LOUISIANA MONROE.



They haven’t lost to an unranked team since. pic.twitter.com/768isVrfdT — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) July 26, 2021

“You know that was Nick Saban’s first year, my freshman year, ” says Davis. “I had just left to pretty much come out there. So, looking back on it, it was great for the community, for sure. But, being on the losing side wasn’t so fun.”

It wasn’t fun in the locker room, after.

“Definitely remember that was the first day that I learned the word, catastrophic. That was the first day I finally learned it, understood what that word meant, ” Davis continues. “And, that was the term he used to compare the loss. We didn’t play our best game. They came in that day, prepared to play. And, we just thought it was going to be a cake walk. And, whether that was their Super Bowl, or not, they showed up. They out played us that day.”

And, perhaps there was a bit of looking ahead.

“I remember being an early game, ” Davis recalls. “Body language wasn’t there. A lot of guys weren’t focused. I remember that week of practice, we were already looking ahead to play Auburn that next week. I believe we truthfully did not take that game seriously. We felt like we were going to show up, be Alabama. And, they were going to cower down and not take care of business.”

The defeat was even tougher off the field for the former Rebel.

“I don’t think I turned my phone on again, until like, Monday, ” says Davis. “Just hearing, one, the flack that I got for not going to LSU, and they won the National Championship that year. Them being from Monroe and then losing to Louisiana-Monroe. It was just a double-edged sword pretty much.”

What was once a hard lesson, is now a fun memory.

“It’s a poetic justice type situation, ” says Davis. “It happened. It’s a part of our history. I’m part of that history. Being on both sides, playing for the losing team. Also, being from that home town. It’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”