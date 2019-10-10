District play begins for many schools in Louisiana this week; bitter rivals matchup; one-on-one with Wossman’s Dean Smith

Previews of: West Monroe-Alexandria, Pineville-Ruston, Sterlington-Union Parish. Talking about Neville defense.

Previews of: Jena-Caldwell, Richwood-Carroll, West Ouachita-Ouachita. Talking about Chiefs upcoming district battles. Plus, tough opposition for El Dorado.

Wossman’s Dean Smith talks about handing Northwood their first loss, big game versus defending 4A champs, Edna Karr on Thursday

The positives for ULM’s tough, early schedule. Louisiana Tech gets much needed rest. Plus, Grambling’s new found success in the running game?

Chris (a Dodger fan) rubs salt in Cory’s wound (a Braves fan)

