Disabled veteran, long time radio disc jockey, B.J. Bell to run 100 miles in one month to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention and mental wellness

B.J. Bell, formerly known for his years on 100.1 The Beat, is now creating different sorts of waves.

“31 days, you got to get 100 miles in 31 days, ” says Bell. “I’m already seven down, Chris, I’ve got 93 left.”

So, what’s causing Bell to be so quick on his feet?

“For veterans suicide and veterans mental health, ” Bell says.

In the 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report, from 2007-18, an average of 17 veterans take their own lives on a daily basis. It’s no question a number the 44-year old wants to change.

“You got to start somewhere, ” says Bell. “You know you’ve got mental issues, reach out for counseling services.”

This challenge is even more personal for Bell. The former disc jockey weighed nearly 300 pounds – now he’s under 190.

“The best thing for me is cardio, ” Bell continues. “And, I love to run. Push ups and sit ups? I’m not too good on that. Lifting weights? I’m not too good on that.”

The thought of running around 100 miles in a month seems impossible for some. But, for B.J. Bell anything is possible. That includes, hopes of reducing veteran suicides down to zero.

“It’s mental, ” Bell says. “It’s the way it sounds. 100 miles. If you break it down, run three miles a day for 31 days, that’s almost your goal right there.”

