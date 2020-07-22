‘Dirt on the Rev’ takes over Monroe’s Revolution Park, country music star Dylan Scott is helping put it all together

Saturday, July 25, Monroe’s Revolution Park will be rocking! Dirt track racing with take over the iconic venue.

This is all part of a Summer series called ‘Dirt on the Rev‘. And, country music star, Dylan Scott is helping put this event together.

Since this event began July 11, it marked the first time dirt has been used on Revolution Park’s concrete track.

Scott, a Bastrop native, caught up with NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian to talk about the racing series, family, and life in the country music industry.