Did Sean Payton accidentally slip up and say 2020 will be Drew Brees’ final season?

Social media was in a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Not because of anything current, regarding NFL free agent acquisitions. But, because of something that was said.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN, host Mike Greenberg interviewed Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Towards the end of Payton’s answer on the role of backup quarterback Taysom Hill, he said “Drew Brees announced he’s coming back for his final season”.

When the 41-year old agreed to a 2-year, $50 million deal in February, he never indicated if 2020 will be his last season.

Did Sean Payton let something slip? Will 2020 be the last hurrah for Drew Brees?