Desto Thunderbirds defeat defending 2x Champs Briarfield Academy 28-14

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Gerald Brown, the mayor of Richwood attempted to propose a third budget tonight for the city of Richwood at the council meeting. The issue of more police patrol is something Mayor Brown would like to see the city approve with this proposed budget.

"What I've done tonight is to propose a third budget with even more additional police support and some other things they have asked me about, and we don't want critical services like police, garbage, sewer, lighting we don't want critical services like that to come to an end. What we also don't want is for this town to go back under fiscal administration like happened years ago", said Mayor Brown.