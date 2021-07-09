Despite the U.S. Senior Open not going in Clay Weems’ favor, an unforgettable experience for him and Crossett High School sophomore, Tori Milton

This week has been an interesting experience for Clay Weems. The Monroe native previously qualified for the 41st U.S. Senior Open in Omaha, in May.

But, the time finally came for him to trek across Omaha Country Club. Unfortunately, following Friday’s opening round, Weems missed the cut. The Monroe native shot 31-over par, and finished 154th.

Regardless of the results, this week was a memorable experience for Weems and his caddy, Crossett High School sophomore, Tori Milton.

“Like throughout the whole game, [Clay] kept status of the game, ” says Milton. “That’s one of the most important things, to keep your head up. We had fun and enjoyed the opportunities.”

“Yeah I agree that it’s not life or death, ” says Weems. “Did not play how I wanted to. I think I played better? Yes. But, you know I played bad golf. At the end of the day, I get to go home to a beautiful family, great students like Tori. It’s all great. But, it’s a game.”