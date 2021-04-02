Despite late rally, Warhawks drop opener in series versus rival ULL

By: Mike Hammett/ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – Spencer Arrighetti threw six shutout innings, allowing just four hits with seven strikeouts, as the Ragin’ Cajuns built a 6-0 lead and went on to a 9-5 win over ULM Thursday night at Warhawk Field.

Wiley Cleland put ULM (10-12 overall, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) on the board with a 2-run home run in the eighth inning to finish with two hits. Travis Washburn had two hits, including a double with an RBI in the 3-run ninth inning, and a run scored.

Carson Roccaforte paced the Ragin’ Cajuns (15-11, 3-1) with four hits, an RBI, three runs scored and a school-record five stolen bases.

The Ragin’ Cajuns built a 6-0 lead before ULM got on the board. Bobby Lada’s sacrifice fly plated Roccaforte in the second inning for the 1-0 advantage. Tyler Robertson belted a 2-run home run in the third. Josh Cofield’s RBI single extended the lead to 4-0 and Drake Osborn scored when pinch-runner Brett Borgogno got into a rundown between first and second base, giving the Cajuns a 5-0 lead. Lada’s RBI double in the seventh made it a 6-0 lead.

Cleland’s 2-run home run in the eighth cut the deficit to 6-2. The Cajuns added three runs in the top of the ninth inning with an RBI single by Roccaforte, an RBI on a sacrifice bunt by Brennan Breaux and a sacrifice fly by Nick Hagedorn.

ULM made a push in the bottom of the ninth inning. Britt McKay hit an RBI double down the right field line, while Beesley picked up an RBI groundout and Travis Washburn hit an RBI double to cut the deficit to 9-5. However, Washburn was stranded on second as the final two Warhawk hitters in the bottom of the ninth struck out to end the game.

Arrighetti moved to 5-1 with the win. Ty Barnes (1-2) suffered the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Warhawk Field. Links to live video, audio and stats are available on the baseball schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.