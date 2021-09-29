Despite defeat to St. Thomas More, Neville’s AJ Allen continues magical season

It’s hard to ignore some of the gritty performances from Week Four of prep football. Neville’s AJ Allen continues to be one of the standouts from the Tigers’ offense.

The senior totaled 360 yards and four touchdowns. However, Neville lost to St. Thomas More 35-28.

Through four weeks of play, the TCU commit has scored 13 touchdowns, overall.

“Me and my offensive line, we’ve been working everyday in practice, ” says Allen. “I trust my o-line. Just run behind my blocks. I do what I do … My recruiting process has been slow. Still going. Got better on the field, off the field. Still working.”

Neville hosts West Monroe, Friday at 7:00.