Despite change in venue, stakes are still high for Grambling and Southern in the Bayou Classic

The setting isn’t the same. But, the passion is.

The 47th annual Bayou Classic won’t take place in it’s normal setting of New Orleans – but in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium, Saturday at 1:30.

It’s unknown, for now, if there will be a Battle of the Bands at halftime. Only 25 percent capacity of tickets will be sold, according to the Bayou Classic’s website.

This marks the first time since 2005, the annual event won’t be held at the Superdome. Tigers head coach Broderick Fobbs speaks to NBC 10 Sports about the passion remaining the same on the field.

“Well I don’t think anything feels the same, ” says Fobbs. “I’m going to be very honest we’ve lost all of the fanfare and all of the other sideshow things. But, they are keeping score … “