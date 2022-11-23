It seems like Neville’s 39-game winning streak, that led them to the Superdome, last in 2016, was so long ago. That season, the then Mickey McCarty led Tigers fell to an undefeated Edna Karr squad. The year prior, in 2015, is when championship hardware was hoisted on Forsythe Avenue.

Neville looks to return to the Superdome. But, they have to get past a New Orleans area team, in order to advance to the semifinals, and hopefully make their way to The Big Easy the following week.

Despite being the higher seed in the Division I select quarterfinals, No. 2 Neville travels to No. 10 Westgate (who’s mascot is also the Tigers). The *home* Tigers earned their chance to host a playoff game, by upsetting No. 7 Slidell, 28-7, last Friday.

Neville’s defense hopes to keep another upset from happening. In five of the team’s 10 contests this year, that unit held opponents to a touchdown or less.

Jeff Tannehill hopes for a similar performance – and for his squad to stun the home crowd in New Iberia. With a win, the *visiting* Tigers will face either No. 11 East St. John or No. 3 Destrehan.

” … At some point, they’ll change it when the higher seed stays at home, ” says Tannehill. “Right now, if the lower seed wins, until you get to the [semifinals], you’re going to have to travel. We kind of looked at that and kind of knew that was going to be something that could possibly happen. With Westgate, it doesn’t really matter where we play. Just glad we’re still playing football on turkey week.”

No. 2 Neville faces No. 10 Westgate, Friday at 7:00 in New Iberia.