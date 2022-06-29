Dermott, AR (KTVE/KARD) – History made in Dermott Arkansas as Michael Wolfe, the Lady Rams basketball coach and Athletic Director was named AD of the year in the state of Arkansas.

This is the first time a Dermott AD has been distinguished with the honor.

He was also named Coach of the Year back in March. His biggest accomplishment as ad was bringing back football and track to the area.

“It all flourished from there. We were able to bring football back. We were able to bring track back. We hadn’t had football or track for the last 15 to 20 years here. It has given the students the opportunity to choose instead of being able to just play basketball. Now they have choices to be able to pick football or basketball or track or all three.”

Wolfe says that he hopes to add more sports in the future, naming tennis and baseball as the sports he has his eyes on next.