Delhi Bears set to host Underdog Athletics Showcase football camp

Something new and different is coming to Delhi this Summer. The Bears are set to host the Underdog Athletics Showcase Football Camp.

This inaugural camp is being put on by the Bears newest football coach, Landry Carter. This $20 event takes place Saturday, July 17 on Delhi’s football field. Players and coaches throughout North Louisiana and South Arkansas are encouraged to attend.

“Gives our kids the opportunity to get that spotlight to get that spotlight, ” says Carter. “That’s much needed in this community or in this area for our kids to show up and show out.”