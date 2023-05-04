CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The chapter continues to be written for No.1 Choudrant after a quarterfinal showdown on the diamond at Tony Antley Field Thursday evening.

The Aggies defeated No.8 Hicks in walk-off fashion, and leading pitcher Bryce McGuire had an immaculate first inning. McGuire threw nine strikes and struck out all three batters.

What better way to end the game than Bryce McGuire advanced from third after a wild pitch to seal the victory and punch their ticket to the semi-finals for their third year in a row.