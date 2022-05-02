El Dorado is abuzz, after a legend got well-deserved recognition.

Current Wizards star, Daniel Gafford returned to his hometown on Monday. The Wildcats basketball program retired his No. 10 jersey. El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer declared May 2 as ‘Daniel Gafford Day’ in the city.

The former Razorback graduated from El Dorado High School in 2017. After spending a couple of seasons with the Razorbacks, he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2019. Last season, he was traded to the Washington Wizards, where he currently the team’s center.

“This is something that I’m really grateful for, ” says Gafford. “Honored to have this hanging in my school, because this is an inspiration to all other kids that are coming through here. Whether they’re coming into play basketball, football, soccer.”

“It was just like – it was amazing, ” says Teresa Frazier, Daniel’s mom. “Still in shock, actually … for this to be happening to him, it’s a great joy …”