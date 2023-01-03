DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Tonight, no one is thinking of wins or losses — only a 24-year-old man who continues to fight for his life.

In an interview with CNN, Damar Hamlin’s uncle said that he was resuscitated twice: Once on the field last night, and once in the hospital, according to WLWT.

Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.

He remains in critical condition after experiencing cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

People across the country are hoping and praying that Hamlin recovers.