WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 150 kids from the Boys and girls club of North Louisiana spent their weekend on the hardwood. Working out their basketball skills, and what better way to be the best on the court, when you can learn from an NBA champion.

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Justin Holiday held his annual basketball camp in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana. Campers were doing drills, learning techniques, and talking to NBA player, Justin Holiday, about his career success.

Campers gathered around to ask NBA Player Justin Holiday questions about his career success (Photo by Dominique Williams)

A Louisiana Tech bulldog made an appearance at the camp as a volunteer. Jordan Crawford the sophomore guard spent time teaching the kids different skills.

We discovered that Jordan was once a camper not too long ago and the Simsboro native reflect on the memories he made sharing the court with Justin.

Jordan emphasizes seeing community events like this continue to be an inspiration.

“Me being at Tech and I hope to do this one day myself. The kids look up to him and that’s going to motivate them to keep going. Plus whatever they’re doing no matter what it is, not even if it’s sports-related, they can give back to the community.”

We then caught up with Justin after spending the day with the campers. He shared the connection he has hosting the camp in Ruston and continues to build relationships with the members of the community he once spent the early years of his life and the same community, his wife is from.

“I moved here from California when I was 4 or 5 to 9 nine and my wife is from here, she went to Ruston High School. We have a lot of friends and family friends still here, and we met here so we come back and have the camp for the kids. The camp allows the kids to hang out with me, and see their personalities. I’ve been having the camp for six years and some kids come multiple years in a row and to see them grow up is pretty cool. Even from the volunteers to give back to the kids and I think they seem like they having a great time and get to feel the love.

A few kids at the basketball camp from The Boys and Girls Club of Evergreen West Monroe (Photo by Dominique Williams)

Justin also learned La Tech basketball player Jordan Crawford was one of his former campers and expressed how having these camps can make a difference in the youth.

Yeah, that’s crazy! I was informed earlier and it was crazy to see him grow up and make it in a basketball. To be at a dope college, to start and play as well, and just to be at the beginning of you know what he can do with this game. That’s the thing that matters the most, not that he made it in basketball but coming to my camp. I think I was told it kind of helped him in a way to give a sense of direction and to see what you want to do so I feel blessed to be able to bless him that way.

I ask about that one-on-one game that happened years ago between the two athletes Justin said “We didn’t play one-on-one. We didn’t play 101. We play the shooting game and he beat me in the first game then I beat him in the second one.”