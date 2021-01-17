Dale Zimmerman, championship basketball coach, former Grambling quarterback, passes away

Former Grambling quarterback, Dale Zimmerman passed away on Saturday night.

Zimmerman played under the legendary Eddie Robinson from 1971-75. The pair won three Black National Championships during their time together.

Until January 2014, Zimmerman served as Wossman’s Athletic Director and the Wildcats’ head football coach. Under his leadership, in 2008, Wossman won the state basketball championship.

Zimmerman’s older brother, former NLU Indian, Don, passed away in May 2020. He is survived by his brother Robert, who played college football for ULM and Grambling.

Dale Zimmerman was 66 years old.