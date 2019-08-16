Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Survives Fiery Plane Crash

(NBC News) – (8/16/19) A plane carrying retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their 1-year-old daughter Isla crashed while landing at an airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee Thursday.

No serious injuries were reported.

“I can tell you that and it ran off the end of the runway through a fence and on to State Route 91,” said Dexter Lunceford of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.

The plane burst into flames after coming to a stop. Authorities say they were on the scene in just a few minutes.

Dale Jr.’s sister Kelley tweeted that all three Earnhardts and the two pilots were safe and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Dale Jr. now works for NBC Sports and was scheduled to be part of the network’s coverage of Saturday night’s race in Bristol.

The son of nascar legend Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr. was one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers until his retirement in 2017.

Read more here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.