Crossett players and coaches are still on cloud nine, following the team’s win over district rival Warren.

It was the Eagles’ first win over the Lumberjacks in nearly 30 years.

The Jacks had a two score lead, at the half, but Coach Sonny Nason’s crew stormed back, offensively, in final two quarters.

Nason spoke to NBC 10 Sports about the big win, this week.