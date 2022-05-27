The Crawfish Craze 5-D Barrel Run takes over West Monroe’s Ike Hamilton Exposition Center.
The event began on Friday and runs through Sunday. $15,000 is on the line, between over 500 entrants from across the country.
by: Chris Demirdjian
