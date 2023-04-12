GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State Athletics held a press conference to introduce the new Grambling State University head women’s basketball coach Courtney Simmons. Announced by GSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott on Wednesday afternoon inside the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Credit: Grambling Athletics

Simmons joins Grambling State after 10 years at Troy University, serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

A native of Baton Rouge, La., Simmons played at the University of Louisville (2006-08) with two NCAA Tournament appearances and a Sweet 16 appearance. Prior to her two seasons at Louisville, she played one season at Trinity Valley after beginning her career at Tulane in 2004-05.