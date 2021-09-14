Cost of attendance isn’t near, it’s here at ULM

First-year ULM Head Football Coach, Terry Bowden, has implemented something that will help the program in the long run.

Coach Bowden, has introduced “Cost of Attendance” for the football team, aside from their standard scholarship. According to ULM Sports Information Director, John Lewandowski, the “Cost of Attendance” is also available for men’s and women’s basketball at the university.

“Cost of Attendance” is a stipend, payed “over and beyond” the benefits of a scholarship. This includes, tuition, room and board, etc. The official amount given depends on the individual school.

“…Very floating mumber, ” says Bowden. “What happens is, you’ll call one school and say, ‘What’s your Cost of Attendance?’ ‘Well, we give $1,200.’ Well actually, $250, if you move off campus. They give you the $800 or $900, for your room and board, because that’s what you would’ve paid on campus. So, you’ll add all of that up. You could say your “Cost of Attendance” is $1,500 or $1,200. But, it’s actually $250 more or $300 more than what it would be if they’re on campus.”