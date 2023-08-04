RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – August 26th continues to creep up on everyone around Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs beating the heat by practicing early Friday morning. However, for redshirt junior linebacker Jeslord Boateng, who grew up in Ohio and previously played at Akron and Michigan State, the heat is brand new no matter what time of day.

“I’m not going to lie that’s the one thing I do not like. That 120 is crazy man, that 120 is crazy”, Boateng said following Friday’s practice which saw temperatures touch over 100 degrees.



Despite the hot temperatures, practice must go on. When we spoke with head coach Sonny Cumbie back in June at Bulldog Blitz, he mentioned that he felt the linebackers were the most impressive group to that point. Fast forward to fall camp and the LB’s can tell you why.



“We have a group of guys that compete every day and help to push each other,” said redshirt senior linebacker Zach Zimos, who transferred in from Arkansas this past season. “That’s all you can ask for in a room and that’s what I want, for me to push them and for them to push me.”



Part of the reason for the improvement at the position is new linebackers coach Cortez Carter. He’s in his first season in Ruston after spending the previous three years under Mike Norvell as a senior defensive analyst at Florida State. When talking to his players, it’s hard to not bring up the “E” word when talking about their coach.



“He brings a lot of energy every single day and pushes us to be our best. I feel like that’s what makes our group so special,” Boateng said with a big smile.



“He’s young, he’s definitely energetic,” Zimos said, echoing his teammates statement. “I think this is his seventh season. He’s definitely going to put us in positions to win games. I trust him and I think he’s done a great job at being able to elevate all our different skill sets and I’m very appreciative of him.”



For coach Carter though, the energy is all a part of the job. He feels that you do a disservice to your players if you don’t show them the right energy and intensity.



“You coach your players hard, but you love them harder,” Carter said. “If you’re going to coach them hard and push them around, you must do the same thing. If I don’t hit about 15,000 steps in practice, then I cheated them.”



Carter inherits a linebacking group and defense that was at the bottom of the FBS in yards allowed a season ago.



The Bulldogs will square off with an FIU team in three weeks that was near the bottom of the FBS in offensive total yards a season ago.