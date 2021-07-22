CONFERENCE USA: Louisiana Tech football Media Day

Skip Holtz:

“Let me just say how excited I am for the 2021 season. I know how difficult 2020 was for everybody. Everything that we had to do, the hurdles we had to jump, the adversity we had to overcome.”

CJ Maclin:

The 2020 Conference USA football season was a season that we will never forget. From COVID testing, to postponements of games, and to cancellations of games. To players opting out, to players buying in.

It was all a season we will never forget. But 2021 is going to be a year the Bulldogs are going to remember as well. 26 freshman coming into this year’s class and some players came through the transfer portal.

Skip Holtz:

“So I think we have added a number of positions, but the QB position was unique because when we came into this, we were being told, I was being told, that I was expecting a 100 percent recovery from Luke Anthony after the injury at the TCU game and so I really wasn’t planning to take one.

CJ Maclin:

But Coach Holtz had to take another QB because Luke had to go through a scope surgery to clean some things up this offseason to get him back on track. But the bulldogs have some more leaders on the field returning on the offense and on the defense.

Isaiah Graham:

“Last year was like a roller coaster for the team, we had a lot of ups and downs like coach said. and that was my senior year, I never thought my senior year I would miss 4 , 5 games in one season. And like I said this past season taught me a lot. Not to take nothing for granted you know. Always put your best foot forward no matter what. In a blink of an eye, anything can be gone.”

Trey Baldwin:

“It motivated me. Basically tune up my motor, and run to the ball even more because that wasn’t even my goal that I set to accomplish. Definitely aiming for a high achievement that’s nearly impossible to try to push myself even more.”