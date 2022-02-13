Friday marked two months since Sterlington won the Class 3A State Championship. In December, the Panthers won their second title in program history, when defeating district foe, Union Parish, 26-24.

The team hopes to be rewarded for their championship run. However, the price of winning can be costly. Through help of the Panther supporters, and from the community, the team has raised $10,000 of $40,000 needed for rings for players and staff. The school hopes to complete their goal of raising more funds so Panther players will have a lasting souvenir of their 15-0 season.

“This community has always stepped up for us, ” says Sterlington head football coach Lee Doty. “The kids have worked really hard. It’s hard to win one football game, much less 15 in a row and win a State Championship. Our kids went out and worked hard and we want to reward them with something nice … It’s a nice ring. It’s going to be different look than the ones that’s been handed out here before. I think it’s going to be something the kids will really like.”

If you’re interesting in helping the Panthers football team, call 318-665-2725, and ask for Lee Doty. Or contact Doty on Twitter @CoachLeeDoty.