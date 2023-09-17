WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Week three of the College Football season is in the books.

The AP Poll released their top 25 rankings ahead of week four and, the path continues for the Bayou Bengals. LSU Tigers have been placed No. 12 on the list one spot ahead of Alabama at No. 13.

Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Florida State round out the top four. Below is a list of other teams in college football in the AP Top 25 as of Sunday, Sept. 17.

1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Texas (+1)

4 Florida State (-1)

5 USC

6 Ohio State

7 Penn State

8 Washington

9 Notre Dame

10 Oregon (+3)

11 Utah (+1)

12 LSU (+2)

13 Alabama (-3)

14 Oregon State (+2)

15 Ole Miss (+2)

15 Oklahoma (+3)

17 UNC (+3)

18 Duke (+3)

19 Colorado (-1)

20 Miami (+2)

21 Washington State (+2)

22 UCLA (+2)

23 Tennessee (-12)

24 Iowa (+1)

25 Florida (enters AP Poll)

SEC schools Receiving votes – Missouri, Tulane, Kentucky, Auburn